Bravo Pauses ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ After Two Seasons | lovebscott.com

Bravo has paused Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard after two seasons, Deadline has learned.

The reality series has not been canceled, but a third season has not been greenlit for this year after two consecutive years.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard wrapped its second season on Sunday, May 26, after a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. The cast fought to have a reunion after its second year on air as they had many things to resolve.

Bravo reunited the cast, bringing them together at the Watch What Happens Live! clubhouse to air their drama.

The show’s current cast comprised Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Noelle Hughly.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard follows a group of young Black professionals vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property.

The spinoff is based on the Summer House format, set in the Hamptons following New York City professionals renting a house to party every weekend over the summer.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is not the only reality series Bravo has recently put on pause. Earlier this year, the network revealed that Winter House would not shoot a fourth season. The show followed various Bravolebrities from shows like Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, and Below Deck as they came together and shared a house in the winter.

Another show that is not going into production during their regular filming schedule is Vanderpump Rules. Bravo set the breaks on Season 12 following “Scandoval,” it’s unknown if and when the show will return.

A paused show doesn’t always mean it’s canceled forever. An example of a show that was put on pause and returned is The Real Housewives of Miami. The reality series aired three seasons on Bravo before its extended hiatus, which started in 2013. Peacock resurrected RHOM in 2021 for Season 4, and the show moved to Bravo for Season 6.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s older sibling, Summer House, has already been renewed for Season 9, with its current Season 8 experiencing record viewership.

