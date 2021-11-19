Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Says She Thought Her Mom Was 'Embarrassed' By Her Weight [Video]

Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith once thought her famous mom was “embarrassed” by her when she was heavier.

via Page Six:

“Sometimes I would feel a little sad or feel like she was embarrassed of me,” the 19-year-old revealed on “The Real” Wednesday.

However, the teen clarified, “These are just insecurities in my head.”

“[Brandy] was never like that,” Smith insisted. “She was always supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful, and she supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not.”

Smith is Brandy’s only child. She welcomed her daughter with record producer Robert Anthony “Big Bert” Smith in 2002.

The “Boy Is Mine” singer is known for her slim frame, which Sy’Rai said caused her to “feel like the odd one out” and ask herself at times, “Why am I not that way? Why am I not that size? Why was I made the way I was made?”

However, when the teen finally lost weight, the rising singer realized her family “still loved” her regardless of her size.

“I was Ra Ra to them either way,” Sy’Rai added. “I love my whole family. They’re so supportive.”

Host Jeannie Mai Jenkins praised the young guest for recognizing that she was just projecting her own feelings and not receiving actual criticism from her relatives.

“For you to realize, ‘This is me. This is what I’m getting from myself, and not from my mom and other people’ … so proud of you with that,” she said.

After the interview, Brandy posted a screenshot of her daughter from the segment on her Instagram.

The proud mom captioned the pic, “What an amazing human being?? I love your spirit and your smile. So brave to walk in your purpose and shine in your truth all up on @therealdaytime Your smile ?? …. @syraismith #inspire.”

You can watch the full interview below.