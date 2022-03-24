Brandy Sued By Former Housekeeper for Failure to Pay, Age Discrimination

Brandy Norwood is being sued be a woman who claims she got fired for being too old — and that Brandy still owes her money for unpaid work.

The 60-year-old woman claims she was fired by Brandy’s team back in February. According to the lawsuit, Brandy fired her because she no longer wanted an “older” housekeeper.

The woman claims she was never paid for her last two days of work — so now she’s suing for those days and additional damages — she wants more than $250,000.

She says she earned $125 a day at Brandy’s home in Calabasas for the last 20 years and never legally got her required breaks.

This isn’t Brandy’s first lawsuit this year. Back in January, a designer and a store owner filed a $45,000 lawsuit against the singer for allegedly failing to return a ring she was supposed to wear to the American Music Awards.