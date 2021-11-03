Brandy and Eve Go Bar-for-Bar in a Rap Battle Over Classic Black Rob and Mobb Deep Beats on ‘Queens’ [Video]

Brandy and Eve stepped up to the mic on the latest episode of ABC’s Queens, and both stars took no prisoners as their characters on the show went bar-for-bar against each other in a thrilling rap battle.

via: Revolt

Last month saw the premiere of ABC’s hip hop musical series “Queens,” which sees Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez become the fictional group Nasty Bitches, a hip hop group from the 90’s who reunite for a second chance at fame. As such, the show continues to spawn new music from the group, along with matching videos that feature special moments from each episode.

To date, we’ve received “Nasty Girl,” “The Introduction” “Hear Me,” “Wrecking Ball,” and — most recently — “Heart of Queens,” a collaboration with rapper and “Queens” costar Cam’ron. Yesterday, those tuned in were able to check out Eve and Brandy’s characters get into an actual rap battle, delivering scathing lines towards each other over instrumentals for Cam’ron’s “Oh Boy,” Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm,” and Black Rob’s “Whoa”:

“This ain’t milli vanilli, you think we your puppets, that’s the difference, we tryna have our own voice heard, but you ain’t listening, you so high on your pedestal, thinking you got control of what you let us do, my pen is equally incredible, I’m not just looks, i’m not your pretty lil ornament, it’s like Miyagi versus Daniel in the tournament…”

In addition to a visual for “Rap Battle” that sees Xplicit Lyrics and Professor Sex going at it while Naughton and Velazquez’s Jill Da Thrill and Butter Pecan look on, fans can also check out another for “Girls Gonna Run That,” which sees the quartet in the studio pouring their hearts out while footage of more emotionally charged times within the fictional world play throughout:

“A broken home couldn’t break me, money happiness on the surface short changed me, you thought it woulda changed me, pretty girl insecure no mirror could save me, now I’m wit a bunch of queens look at what it made me…”

Check out both “Rap Battle” and “Wrecking Ball” below.

If Tuesday night’s rap battle was any indication, then more unpredictable music moments in Queens are sure to come.