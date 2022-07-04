Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Believes R&B Has Lost Its Identity

Shawn Stockman of the pioneering R&B group Boyz II Men is not too fond of today’s music scene after last week’s “Verzuz” battle.

Conversations about whether the R&B singers of today are able to carry their own have made their rounds and Shawn Stockman of the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men is giving his two cents.

In a series of tweets, the 49-year-old expressed how singers of today are more concerned with competing “with the bravado of the hip hop world” instead of taking time to perfect their craft by “investing in their vocal performances (or not having very strong ones).”

Stockman started off by saying that there once was a time when there was a “clear distinction between a rapper and a singer, persona wise.” He tweeted, “R&B has lost their identity because it felt like it had to compete with the bravado of the hip hop world. Because labels stopped supporting the perception of Black men being more than displaying a ‘thug image.’”

He added, “Let me disclaim, my tweets are not to say there aren’t any great singers out there. There always have been great singers, but the love they get is disproportionate. So let’s do this: send me some artists y’all think are and I’ll repost! I’ll go first.”

He concluded his sentiments and expressed gratitude to those who didn’t take what he said the wrong way. He tweeted, “Thanks to those who understand my comments concerning R&B is out of pure concern for the culture I gave my life to. It’s not about dissing anyone, it’s not about excluding those who rep the right way. Just bringing 2 light that the love 4 the real is disproportionate.”

The singer’s tweets seem to have been prompted by the recent Verzuz battle between R&B singers Omarion and Mario, with other performances by Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P. Following the battle, there were plenty of mixed views about the vocal capabilities of Omarion, Ray J, and Jeremiah specifically. In addition, R&B sensation Giveon also caught flack for his recent BET Awards performance in which he blamed what appeared to be his vocal shortcomings on the technical difficulties of his microphone.

Are you in agreement with Shawn?

