Boy Meets World Actress Trina McGee, 54, Reveals She's Pregnant with Her Fourth Child | lovebscott.com

Trina McGee, one of the stars of the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, revealed she was pregnant on Monday — at the age of 54.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote in the post, set to “Baby Love” by The Supremes. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

In the caption, McGee added that she was going to “sign off social media for a bit,” telling her followers and fans: “Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

The actress played Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), from 1997 to 2000, She is already a mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with her ex-husband Courtland Davis. She also has one child from a previous relationship.

McGee is on vacation, according to her Instagram Stories taken at Malacate Beach, Belize, and has been sharing photos of her enjoying the beachfront views. In another post on Monday, she sported a tropical cropped halter top and long, flowing skirt — and an eagle-eyed fan spotted her baby bump.

“the bump!” the fan wrote in the comments, to which McGee replied, “yup.”

Though McGee mostly stays quiet about her personal life, she does give glimpses into her marriage on Instagram — where she also recently revealed that she was pregnant with her third child while filming Boy Meets World.

“That time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant…” she wrote in the April 2023 post, showing stills from an episode of the show that show her barely-visible baby bump.

McGee has been married to actor/producer/director Marcello Thedford for 16 years. The couple met 28 years ago in Rome while shooting Sylvester Stallone’s action-thriller movie Daylight. Her other TV and film credits include ’90s series such as Martin, Family Matters and The Sinbad Show. More recently, she appeared in her former costar Danielle Fishel’s Tubi Original movie Classmates.

via: People