Bow Wow Responds To Backlash For $1K Meet-And-Greet Package [Photos]

In a since-deleted tweet, Bow Wow responded to fans who were critical of his decision to sell meet and greet tickets for as much as $1,000.

On Saturday (September 3), Shad “Bow Wow” Moss took to his Instagram to announce his very own meet-and-greet packages for the upcoming Turned Up! installment of hist Millennium Tour. Bow’s “Diamond VIP Experience” is priced at $1,000, and offers fans a 30 to 45-minute hangout, a personal tour of his backstage lounge and tour bus and various freebies.

Weeks after Chris Brown’s thousand-dollar meet-and-greets went viral, Bow Wow is defending his hefty-priced package against social media backlash.

Following his announcement, a video went viral of a woman criticizing the pricing of Bow’s VIP meet-and-greet: “There is a level of celebrity that you have to be in order to obtain $1,000 per person, and the facts are what they are: Bow Wow, sister girl, you are not that level of celebrity.”

Referencing to Chris Brown’s $1,000 meet-and-greets, the user continued: “Now while we know that meet-and-greets are not new … what [Brown] did was set the tone for what a backstage experience is supposed to be like, especially when you spending $1,000 to see your favorite artist.”

She went on to add, “At the most, $250. Maybe I’ll get it off a Groupon for $75, but ain’t no way in this hell or the next one that you getting $1,000. Even though you’re giving quite a bit, it’s still not $1,000 worth.”

On Sunday (September 4), Bow Wow responded to the opinionated woman on Twitter, addressing and defending his meet and greet’s pricing and what it offers.

“A lot of you guys are asking whats the difference between Ticketmaster Meet and greets,” he started. “Then there’s my VIP meet n greets that released yesterday….. I’ll explain. Certain floor seat tickets come with the standard meet and greet where you will be able to still meet me take photos but you WILL NOT get the full experience as my VIP MEET AND GREET HOLDERS… this is your standard picture taking similar to what we usually do.”

Referencing a cheaper option, Bow mentioned having a $150 Gold Package. According to his website, the Gold package includes: a personal meet and greet photo with Bow Wow that’s digitally downloaded, a souvenir VIP laminate and lanyard, and a commemorative VIP T-shirt. Fans will also get access to early merchandise shopping with special items available only to VIP guests.

“As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. they will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name,” the rapper continued. “There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be.”

On Monday (September 5th), Bow fired back at continued backlash. In a since-deleted tweet obtained by DJ Akademiks, he said, “You see when im chilling minding my business staying off the net THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” he exclaimed. “One week its ‘Bow Wow sells out o2 arena hes a goat’ to who wants to meet him for 1k? Ya baby momma n-gga thats who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog.”