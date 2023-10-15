Boosie Badazz Offers $10,000 Reward for Anyone Who Finds His Lost All-White Diamond Chain

Boosie Badazz just offered a considerable amount of money to anyone that can find his diamond chain that he didn’t realize was missing.

via: Complex

On Thursday, Boosie took to his Instagram Story with the offer after he had lost the chain somewhere on the road. According to the 40-year-old, there’s a reward between between $5,000 and $10,000 for anyone who finds it.

“Aye I just lost my muthafuckin’—my all-white diamond chain,” he began. “I got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back. I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out. I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro.”

He continued: “I don’t know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I’m a pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I’m a pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I’m a pay you right now.”

Earlier this month, Boosie had some advice for young rappers who are chasing longevity in the rap game. During his walkthrough on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, Boosie was asked what the secret is to artists staying in the rap game for the long run.

If a rapper wants to see their career pan out, they need to “stay out the streets” as Boosie said and avoid “rap beef with dudes.”

“To maintain your longevity you can’t get killed,” Boosie told Complex’s Drea O. “As long as you got talent and you stay alive, there’s a chance. I wouldn’t tell them just keep making music and being ignorant and trying to be gangsters.”