Boosie Badazz Hopes Gunna “Never Sells Another Record” Amid Snitching Allegations [Video]

Gunna is back outside, popping up at the Miami HEAT game and seemingly enjoying his freedom, but everybody isn’t happy for him.

via: Vibe

In a clip obtained by TMZ Hip-Hop from his upcoming appearance on The Big Homies House podcast, the Baton Rouge native shares his thoughts on the “Drip Too Hard” creator’s future in the rap game, predicting that his popularity will plummet in light of the snitching allegations against him.

“[I] think Gunna might be done, unless he go to, probably, another country,” Boosie told co-hosts Kodaq and Jojo. He also shared a screenshot of YSL producer Wheezy calling his former collaborator a “rat”, saying that he should “stand on biz,” and voicing his allegiance to Young Thug, who remains incarcerated and is currently on trial.

Boosie continued to express his disdain for cooperating witnesses, adding that he wants Gunna’s career to fail moving forward due his lack of loyalty. “I don’t want no rat to excel,” the 40-year-old said. “I hope he never sell a record again. I really hope he never sells another record again.”

This isn’t the first time the “Wipe Me Down” rapper has lashed out at Gunna regarding his perceived lack of loyalty to Young Thug. Earlier this year, Boosie slammed Gunna for turning his back on the incarcerated hitmaker, arguing that he wouldn’t be in the position he is today, personally and professionally, had it not been for Young Thug.

“Half of them ni**as who told on Young Thugger, all of them got their fame off Young Thug,” he said during an appearance on VladTV. “Most them met they baby mamas because of him. You wouldn’t even have a child, ni**a, if you was on somewhere else. You be loyal to that man, we going to the dump.”

Gunna was released from prison in December 2022 after entering an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to maintain their innocence, but acknowledge that pleading guilty is in their best interest, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. However, as part of his plea, Gunna confirmed that YSL was both a music label and a gang, and that members or associates of YSL committed crimes on the gang’s behalf, statements which many deemed as incriminating.

Gunna received a five-year sentence, with one-year time served and suspended the remaining four years on the sentence, contingent on conditions such as Gunna completing 500 hours of community service.