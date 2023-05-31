Jam Master Jay: Third Man Arrested In The Shooting Case Of Run-DMC Legend

More than two decades after Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay was killed, a third man has been charged in the shooting.

via: HotNewHipHop

It’s been over 20 years since the tragic death of Run DMC legend Jam Master Jay, born Jason William Mizell. The case has gone unsolved, although there have been several arrests in recent years. This week, the New York Times reports that a third individual has been taken into custody in relation to the shooting. Police charged Queens resident, Jay Bryant, 49, with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking, in addition to other drug-related charges. His attorney, César de Castro, pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client to the latest charges. However, Bryant has been in police custody on unrelated drug charges.

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed at the age of 37 in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens. In the arrest of Jay Bryant, prosecutors alleged that he was spotted, along with two other men, entering the building where the studio was moments before the legendary Run DMC star was shot in the head. Additionally, law officials claim that clothing with Bryant’s DNA was identified at the crime scene. However, de Castro insisted that proving Bryant’s guilt will be difficult during trial. “Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing,” he said. “Proving it at trial is another matter.”

The arrest of Jay Bryant comes three years after police apprehended two other individuals in connection to his death. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were charged with a similar charge of murder while drug trafficking. However, NBC News reports that Bryant allegedly claimed to be the shooter. Still, there are doubts about the supposed admission, according to a detention memo. Instead, they believe that the evidence introduced at the upcoming trial will indicate that Jordan Jr. shot twice from close range.

Following the 2020 indictment of Washington and Jordan Jr., the office of the prosecutors stated that the murder of Jam Master Jay was related to a “previous acquisition of 10 kilograms of cocaine.” They claimed that Washington, Jordan, and “other co-conspirators” was supposed to distribute the cocaine in Maryland. “Mizell had recently informed Washington that the defendant would not be involved in distributing the narcotics in Maryland, which precipitated the murder conspiracy,” prosecutors said.