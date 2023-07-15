Boosie BadAzz Goes Off After Video of Island Boys Kissing Each Other Goes Viral

Boosie BadAzz is going off on Twitter after a video of the Island Boys kissing each other went viral this week.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (July 14), the Baton Rouge rapper accused his peers of wanting to be women and called the current rap game “feminine.”

“ISLAND BOYS KISSING, N-GGAS PAINTING THEY NAILS, BBLs smh IM SICK OF THIS Feminine ASS RAP GAME,” his tweet began.

“THESE MFS BOUT TO START WEARING THONGS n EYE LASHES NEXT!! N U WONDER WHY THE WOMEN TAKING OVER [green tick emoji] CAUSE YALL TRYING TO BE THEM !! N BACK OF YALL MIND SOME DAYS YALL WANNA BE HOES, MY BAD CITY GIRLS.”

On Thursday (July 13), a video went viral on social media of the twin brothers, Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (real name Alex Venegas), tongue kissing each other.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Flyysoulja to promote his OnlyFans page, accompanied by the caption: “Make out [kiss mark emoji].”

In his own tweet, Kodiyakredd urged fans to subscribe to his OnlyFans account if they “want to see some action.”

The Island Boys’ stunt sparked both shock and outrage online, with many viewers expressing their disgust at what they saw. The uproar even resulted in them becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

“Somebody need to blow the island boys up for what I just saw,” one horrified person wrote, while another couldn’t help but ask: “Did I just see the island boys making out with each other ? Ain’t they brothers?”

Akademiks’ repost of the video on Instagram drew plenty of strong reactions from the rap community, with Southside, BlocBoy JB, Famous Dex and Eem Triplin weighing in.

“Bruh come on Ak get these clowns off the net please,” Southside commented on his post, while BlocBoy wrote: “N-ggas do anything.”

“Wtf is this I’m bout to shot myself [facepalm emoji],” Dex added, followed by a comment from Triplin that read: “this just ruined my life.”

Flyysoulja also jumped into Ak’s comments section to address the blowback to the viral stunt, admitting he and his brother simply did it for “attention.”

“Hahahaa I got everyone paying attention I knew it [crying face emojis],” he wrote, while adding in a separate comment: “So it took a kiss for everybody to pay attention? I guess selling your soul is real.”

The video comes shortly after the Island Boys caused a similar stir when they posted a video of them sharing a peck on the lips. “We actually kissed no lie,” Flyysoulja tweeted while tagging Kodiyakredd and sharing a link to his aforementioned OnlyFans page.