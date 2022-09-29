Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series [Photos]

Boosie Badazz isn’t a fan of Netflix’s new series centered around serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix series that centers around the life and crimes of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered a total of 17 men between 1978 and 1991 in Milwaukee, Wis.

“AS BLACK PEOPLE WE SHOULD BOYCOTT THE JEFFERY DAHMER MOVIE,” Boosie BadAzz wrote on Twitter. “WHAT HE DID TO OUR BLACK KIDS IS FUCKING SICK #NETFLIX TAKE THIS MOVIE DOWN ITS SICK.”

Boosie is referencing the fact that the majority of Dahmer’s 17 victims were young Black gay men whom he lured into his home, killed, cannibalized and kept for trophies. The Louisiana rapper got mixed reviews about his stance to revolt.

“This is the most dumbest shxt I’ve ever heard,” one Twitter user opined. “It’s a series that listed each and every victim and their age . why should we boycott something that mentioned their names and the horrible things that was done to them &’ 9 out 10 people never even heard of the victims.”

“I did feel uncomfortable with the movie dropping, even more uncomfortable watching it. Don’t like they Humanized Dahmer. Shout out Christopher Scarver Tho,” another person tweeted, praising the man who killed Dahmer in prison in 1994.

Boosie isn’t the first person to be upset by Netflix’s new series, which stars actor Evan Peters as Dahmer. Netflix reportedly removed the show from under the LGBTQ tag after facing backlash. The families of some of the victims and some of the people portrayed in the series have also taken umbrage with the program.