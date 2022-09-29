Khloe Kardashian Accepted Tristan Thompson's Second Proposal and They Were Engaged When He Fathered Another Child, Source Says

Last night’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’ revealed that Khloé Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s proposal in December 2020 and never told anyone.

According to a source, Tristan later proposed a second time in February 2021 — and Khloé accepted.

Based on this timeline, that means Khloé and Tristan were actually engaged in March 2021 when Khloé threw Tristan his 30th birthday party. That’s significant, because the night of his 30th birthday party is also the night he hooked up with Maralee Nichols and fathered a child.

Khloé was seen wearing a giant diamond sparkler in several photos on Instagram at the time. She never addressed whether that was an engagement ring from Tristan — but we now know it was.

Khloé found out that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee along with the rest of the world in December 2021, one week after she had an embryo transfer to have a second child with him herself.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their son via surrogate on July 28. On the premiere of ‘The Kardashians,’ Khloe admitted to feeling “bamboozled” by Tristan after he “encouraged” her to do the embryo transfer by a certain date, knowing his paternity news would be coming out.

As we’ve said before, Tristan is trash.