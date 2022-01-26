Bobby Brown Teams With A&E for Two-Part Documentary Special and New Reality Series

Bobby Brown is coming to a television screen near you! The “My Prerogative” singer will be the focus of two projects slated to premiere on the A&E network in May.

via: Entertainment Tonight

Featuring an exclusive interview with Brown, Biography: Bobby Brown charts the GRAMMY winner’s rise to stardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the deaths of his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina, and first wife, Whitney Houston. A&E says the special will includes Brown’s first visits to the gravesite of Houston and Bobbi Kristina, and “holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Jr.”

Others interviewed for the doc include Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, Brown’s New Edition groupmates Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, and close family and friends.

Additionally, Brown will take cameras along the journey in a new 12-episode docuseries, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, which offers an inside look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he sets his sights on new business opportunities, new music and the reunion tour with New Edition via The Culture Tour.

Biography: Bobby Brown will premiere on May 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. The “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” reality series will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the conclusion of the two-part documentary.