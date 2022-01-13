Bob Saget Reportedly Passed Away in His Sleep

As Bob Saget’s friends and family mourn the beloved comedian, those close to him take some comfort in knowing how happy he was before his unexpected passing.

via: Revolt

On Sunday afternoon (Jan. 9), when security walked into the comedian‘s room at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton, they found him “tucked in bed” with the lights off. Evidence showed that he died without suffering, an update that backs earlier reports of no drug use or foul play in the case.

Saget reportedly spoke to his wife after his performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville and before he went to bed on Saturday night (Jan. 10). When she was unable to reach him the next day, she grew concerned and reached out to the hotel. It was then that security entered his room and discovered him lying face up, per a death investigation report. They contacted authorities, who declared Saget “unresponsive and not breathing” upon their arrival. The actor’s family confirmed his death moments later.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Saget revealed he previously contracted COVID-19 days before his death and was reportedly feeling better. He joked about his diagnosis on an episode of the podcast “A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan” and during the final onstage performance before he passed. Though authorities believe he died from a possible stroke or heart attack, the official cause of and manner of death will be reported in about 10-12 weeks, the Orange County’s Medical Examiner’s office announced.

Hopefully the family gets answers soon.