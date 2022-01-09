  1. Home
Bob Saget Dead at 65

January 09, 2022 4:42 PM PST

Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65.

According to sources, the Sheriff’s department and fire department responded to a call from the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando around 4pm ET after hotel security found his body in his room.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, however is cause of death is still unclear.

The night prior, Bob was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

May he rest in peace.

