Bob Saget Dead at 65

Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65.

According to sources, the Sheriff’s department and fire department responded to a call from the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando around 4pm ET after hotel security found his body in his room.

BREAKING: @TMZ confirms comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. There are several Orange County Sheriff’s deputies outside of the hotel right now. Working to learn the cause of death. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/lJLz9qDoCA — Stephanie Buffamonte FOX 35 (@StephBuffamonte) January 10, 2022

He was pronounced dead on the scene, however is cause of death is still unclear.

The night prior, Bob was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

May he rest in peace.