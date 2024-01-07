Blueface Now Owes $14 Million in Las Vegas Shooting Payout, Interest Accruing

Blueface was ordered to pay more than $13 million to the strip club where a October 2022 shooting incident occurred.

SG Enterprises, which operated the now-shuttered Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club, sued the “Thotiana” rapper with claims he was a “nuisance” whose unlawful actions caused the business to lose its license.

A judge entered the whopping judgment Monday, noting in his written ruling that Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Porter — failed to oppose the award request by a deadline of Oct. 13.

The judgment covers $12.6 million in lost revenue as well as lease payments of $198,000, outstanding payroll of $84,000, and charges related to everything from insurance and utilities to liquor and trash services, the order states.

TMZ is now reporting the Euphoric Gentleman’s Club’s $13,072,482 judgment has gone unpaid since the judge ordered it in October 2023 … and accrued interest has raised the new total due to a staggering $14,386,164.23.

The judge hit the rapper with probation after he took a plea deal for his role in the Nov. 2022 shooting.

Euphoric’s owner slammed Blueface and his buddies with a passionate response at the time of the incident … vowing to make him pay off the debt until the day he leaves this earth.

Unfortunately for him, IG likes don’t enforce court orders. On the positive side, that interest is pilling up in his favor.

The guy who claimed he was shot by BF wasn’t a happy camper in court, either, as he snapped a solemn selfie with the rapper/boxer in the background.

Blueface recently bought a house for his child’s mother Jaidyn Alexis — so, he’s spending, but very selectively.