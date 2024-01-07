Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach Custody and $32,500 a Month Child Support Agreement

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and actress Nia Long went through a public break-up in 2022.

via: Radar Online

Long and Udoka, have reached an agreement in their custody battle over their 12-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple will share joint custody of their child, with Long receiving $32,500 in monthly child support.

The settlement, negotiated by Long’s attorney, Samantha Spector, takes into account Long’s high earnings as an actress and businesswoman. Despite Udoka’s monthly disposable income of $465,804, the agreed-upon child support amount is $32,500 per month.

The custody agreement also addresses the issue of timeshare. As the head coach for the Houston Rockets, Udoka has extensive travel commitments during the NBA season.

For the 2023-2024 season, Udoka has less than a 5% timeshare with their son, while Long has around 95% timeshare in Los Angeles, California.

Udoka is entitled to reasonable visitation, with the parties collaborating to facilitate his time with their child. He will provide Long with written notice and a plan for the anticipated visit at least ten days in advance.

In terms of decision-making, Udoka will maintain their son’s health and dental insurance, and both parents will make collaborative decisions regarding his health, education, and welfare. However, in cases of disagreement, Long holds the authority to make decisions for their child, with advanced notice to Udoka.

The custody battle initially began when Long filed legal documents seeking sole physical and legal custody of their son, with visitation rights for Udoka. Udoka responded by seeking joint custody, including equal authority in important decisions.

The breakup between the two garnered attention due to accusations of infidelity on Udoka’s part, which led to his termination from the Boston Celtics.

Long has spoken publicly about the emotional toll the split has taken on their son. She also expressed her disappointment that the Celtics organization did not reach out to see if she and her children were okay after the publicization of their private situation.

Long’s rep said the two were “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

Another source close to the mother said that “the situation is unfortunate and painful, but that Long is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” Long said in another recent chat.

“And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,” she added.