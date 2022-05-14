Bling Empire's Kane Lim Discusses Feud with Dorothy Wang in Season 2: 'There Was Never Peace'

‘Bling Empire’ star Kane Lim is addressing his conflict with new cast member, former ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ star Dorothy Wang.

via People:

The sophomore run of the hit Netflix series features Wang, 34, who appeared on four seasons of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills from 2014-2016.

Her and Lim’s friction was introduced from the jump — it’s even in the season 2 trailer! “People like Dorothy, all they do is gossip and create drama,” Lim, 31, says in the clip.

Wang, however, claims there was something else between she and Lim: “Kane has been trying to get lunch since 2011, and I’d rather fast for 87 days straight,” she quips.

Lim explains to PEOPLE, “There was never peace to begin with because she was never really nice to me.”

Explaining how they first met “through mutual friends,” he says he attempted to reach out and make amends with his new costar.

“I’ve tried,” Lim says. “Production was like, ‘Hey, try to have lunch with her,’ and I am like, ‘I am gonna try it once and if she’s mean I am walking away,’ and you know, and that was it.”

He continues: “I wouldn’t even consider it drama. I respect her because at least she’s direct with her feelings, but I feel like people can be a bit more respectful. When you wanna say something mean to me, just don’t say it — walk away from it. Don’t film with me.”

“It’s sad because I did try,” he concludes. “Some people are not meant to be friends.”

For Wang’s part, “We never had a relationship before, so we don’t really have a relationship after,” she tells PEOPLE.

“I just think that I was forced into a situation with him,” she says. “Our worlds are very separate typically, so there’s no resolution because it doesn’t have to be.”

Season 2 of Bling Empire also sees Lim’s friendship with his best friend Kevin Kreider put to the test when a romance between Kreider, 38, and fellow costar Kim Lee percolates.

Despite all the drama, Lim says his time filming with the show has “been an amazing journey so far.”

“This season, definitely there’s more drama with some friends and some people that I knew, and you know you just make a decision whether to walk away or continue the friendship,” he explains.

“I think that’s the beauty of this show that this particular room, like these are amazing friends that I have,” Lim adds. “I see longevity with them.”

‘Bling Empire’ season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.