10 Black Celebrities Endorsing Kamala Harris for President in 2024

It is official: Vice President Kamala Harris has entered the chat! Many politicians, celebrities, and past presidents have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. As the presidential debate gets closer, Harris’ popularity continues to blossom. Black celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris have created a lot of buzz and a ton of support for her campaign from various demographics.

From the news to social media, people have been talking about this particular race. As Trump prepares to run for the presidency, many people worry about what could happen if he wins — especially women.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. This ruling took away women’s rights to abort, which is detrimental to some cases of abortion. Many women during this time felt worthless and unheard. But this wasn’t the first time that Trump declared his opinion on women. In an article posted by NBC, Trump stated his views on the matter.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet,” he said. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

He ended the conversation with the famous line, “Grab’em by the pu**y.”

Trump’s influence in the justice system has been proof that America is not safe. Project 2025 is the start of the disaster to come — but according to CNN, he claims that he does not know who is behind the project.

This is more than an election; it is a decision that will either lead us backward or forward. Kamala promotes change, freedom, and hope.

After the decision to step down as the Democratic candidate for the presidency, President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris tweeted. “If you’re with me, add a donation right now.”

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

After the endorsement from President Biden, many Black celebrities endorsed Kamala Harris.

1. Stacey Abrams

2. Martin Luther King III

.@ArndreaKing and I are proud to endorse Kamala Harris for president. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/PRRPfJSZyi — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) July 21, 2024

3. Shonda Rhimes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes)

4. Cardi B

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

5. Spike Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

6. Yvette Nicole Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvette N Brown (@yvettenicolebrown)

7. Wendell Pierce

Tonight, I’m joining millions of Americans, by following President Biden’s lead, and fully support and endorse the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as our nominee for President of the United States. Join Us. 100 Days to Preserve Democracy pic.twitter.com/o5BP77sCIE — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 21, 2024

8. John Legend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

9. Questlove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

10. Barack & Michelle Obama

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Register to vote here. What city will you be voting in? Let’s chat in the comment section below.