10 Black Celebrities Endorsing Kamala Harris for President in 2024

What are You Looking for?

Show Up: 10 Black Celebrities Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Black celebrities endorsed Kamala Harris
Credit: Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images

It is official: Vice President Kamala Harris has entered the chat! Many politicians, celebrities, and past presidents have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. As the presidential debate gets closer, Harris’ popularity continues to blossom. Black celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris have created a lot of buzz and a ton of support for her campaign from various demographics.

From the news to social media, people have been talking about this particular race. As Trump prepares to run for the presidency, many people worry about what could happen if he wins — especially women.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. This ruling took away women’s rights to abort, which is detrimental to some cases of abortion. Many women during this time felt worthless and unheard. But this wasn’t the first time that Trump declared his opinion on women. In an article posted by NBC, Trump stated his views on the matter.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet,” he said. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

He ended the conversation with the famous line, “Grab’em by the pu**y.”

Trump’s influence in the justice system has been proof that America is not safe. Project 2025 is the start of the disaster to come — but according to CNN, he claims that he does not know who is behind the project.

This is more than an election; it is a decision that will either lead us backward or forward. Kamala promotes change, freedom, and hope.

After the decision to step down as the Democratic candidate for the presidency, President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris tweeted. “If you’re with me, add a donation right now.”

After the endorsement from President Biden, many Black celebrities endorsed Kamala Harris.

1. Stacey Abrams 

2. Martin Luther King III

3. Shonda Rhimes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes)

4. Cardi B

5. Spike Lee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

6. Yvette Nicole Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvette N Brown (@yvettenicolebrown)

7. Wendell Pierce

8. John Legend

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

9. Questlove

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

10. Barack & Michelle Obama

Register to vote here. What city will you be voting in? Let’s chat in the comment section below. 

Share This Post
ByJasmine Tianna
Updated on

Recent Posts