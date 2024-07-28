Kamala Harris' First Campaign Week Racks Up $200 Million in Donations and Over 170,000 Volunteers | www.lovebscott.com

Kamala Harris’ supporters are opening their wallets — big time.

via Complex:

According to the Associated Press, the 59-year-old Vice President’s campaign has raised $200 million since she suddenly became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race last Sunday.

The campaign announced on Sunday that 66 percent of its fundraising total came from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle and were made after Biden’s exit.

Finances aren’t the only eye-popping metric. Over 170,000 volunteers have signed up to assist the Harris campaign with phone banking, canvassing, and other efforts.

“The momentum and energy for Vice President Harris is real—and so are the fundamentals of this race: this election will be very close and decided by a small number of voters in just a few states,” wrote Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communications director, in a memo, per the Associated Press.

Fortune reports that former President Donald Trump, 78, and the Republican National Committee, seemed to have a financial advantage as recently as last month, thanks in part to Trump’s felony conviction and Biden’s debate struggles unifying the Republican Party, with the Trump campaign having a reported $281 million available against Biden and the Democrats’ $237 million.

Democratic funding website ActBlue announced on X that it had processed more than $100 million in donations since Biden dropped out, with July 21 becoming their biggest fundraising day of the 2024 election cycle.

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign announced it raised nearly $50 million less than 24 hours after they launched.

Fortune also suggests that the assassination attempt on Trump earlier this month may have also surged his fundraising, but the data won’t be available until next month.

There’s just 100 days until the election — let’s hope she keeps this momentum up!