Blac Chyna Throws Dream Extravagant 7th Birthday Party Amid Self-Declared Financial Struggles

Blac Chyna might not have money to pay her attorneys, but that isn’t stoping her from splurging on daughter Dream Kardashian’s 7th birthday party.

via Page Six:

The former reality star hosted the bash at Famecast in Santa Monica, Calif., and themed it after Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” movie.

Photos show Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, hired a real-life Princess Tiana, as well as white horses with manes dyed rainbow colors to appear like unicorns.

Dream was surrounded by friends and family, including her half-brother King Cairo, as she met Hip Hop Harry from the eponymous children’s show.

She also got to cut into a “Princess and the Frog”-themed cake that featured Princess Tiana made of fondant.

Chyna’s birthday soirée followed the spa-themed party Khloé and Rob Kardashian threw for Dream last Friday.

The reclusive reality star made a blink-and-miss-it appearance at the bash – and on the Good American co-founder’s Instagram.

The extravagance of Chyna’s party for her daughter may come as a surprise as she recently filed court documents stating she had to start selling her belongings to make ends meet as she battles ex Tyga for custody over 10-year-old King Cairo.

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” she explained in the filing.

Chyna, 35, claimed that she’s made more than $178,000 so far this year with resales of her “clothing, purses and shoes.”

She did, however, note that this plan was “only a temporary solution” because she will “eventually run out of items” to sell.

Chyna – who deactivated her OnlyFans in March for the sake of her kids and has gotten sober – claimed her bills were mounting because of her and the “Rack City” rapper’s ongoing court battle.

The “Special Forces” alum requested Tyga, who wants sole custody of his son, pay her $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees.

A judgement hasn’t been made, but both Chyna and Tyga did recently complete their court-mandated parenting classes.

We’re not here to count Chyna’s pockets — that’s a job for family court. We’re just happy Chyna was able to give Dream a beautiful birthday party on her own.