Blac Chyna Is Selling Her Clothes, Purses, Shoes and More to Pay Bills, Asks Tyga for Money

Blac Chyna aka Angela White has resorted to selling her personal belongings to pay her bills and is asking Tyga for some extra cash as they hash out their custody agreement for son King

via TMZ:

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Angela says she’s selling off her clothes, purses and shoes through an online consignment store and to friends and family just to make ends meet.

Angela claims she’s brought in over $178k this year from selling her personal items, which she says has supplemented her plummeting business sales … but there’s a problem.

Angela says it’s really just a stopgap measure … because she’s going to eventually run out of clothes, purses and shoes to sell.

With Angela fighting Tyga in court over legal and physical custody of their son, King, she says the legal bills are piling up on her end … and she won’t be able to keep up the fight for her kid without some money from her rapper ex.

In the docs, Angela also claims Tyga’s been interfering with the limited time she does have with her son, which is only 24 hours a week.

Angela says Tyga refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives. Anglea claims he’s also holding back important information on the kid’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of the kid’s school and his prescriptions.

However, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Angela knows where Tyga lives, and he’s been paying for King’s private school tuition, medical bills and most everyday living expenses. We’re told King has his own line of communication with Angela that she has easily accessible access to.

Angela’s seeking court orders to establish a consistent and regular schedule with King that Tyga can’t obstruct and wants Tyga to pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees.

We don’t know what to make of any of this, but we hope King is doing alright.