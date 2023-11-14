J. Cole's Manager Reveals Why Tour With Drake Won't Hit Certain Major Cities

Drake and J. Cole are hitting the road together in 2024 for their joint ‘It’s All a Blur Tour: Big as the What?’ tour, but the schedule has fans of both artists confused as to why they won’t be visiting many major cities.

Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, J. Cole’s manager, took to X to share his excitement and explain the reason for the stops chosen.

“Starting 2024 off right. Back on road with the family for a special run of markets we don’t always get to go to on tour. Excited to hit those cities again. Tickets on sale Friday,” he wrote.

When one fan called out the choice of cities, he continued, “Gotta pull up to some of those markets we use to grind through on the come up. Can’t wait to see those cities again, been a minute.”

When asked why the tour wouldn’t visit other stops such as Washington, D.C., he further clarified, “I feel your pain, but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though .”

It seems like a bit of a last-minute money grab to us — but we’ll see how the ticket sales do!