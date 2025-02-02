Home > NEWS

Blac Chyna Rips Tristan Thompson for Calling Dream Kardashian His Daughter: ‘Stop All This Clout Chasing’

BY: Walker

Published 49 minutes ago

Blac Chyna is reacting to comments that Tristan Thompson made about her daughter Dream on a recent social media post.

“Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian,” Chyna, 36, wrote in a scathing comment beneath Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post Friday.

“I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done,” she went on, urging Thompson, 33, to “stop all this clout chasing involving [her] daughter!”

Advertisement

According to the former stripper, she and Kardashian, 37, “have joint custody” of their 8-year-old and insisted the once-tumultuous exes “have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship.”

Chyna also shares son King, 12, with ex Tyga, who once dated Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner.

As for Thompson, he co-parents daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Khloé Kardashian, Rob’s older sister.

Advertisement

The NBA star is also dad to sons Prince, 8, whose mother is Jordan Craig, and Theo, 3, whom he conceived with Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Khloé.

Thompson notoriously denied he was Theo’s father until a paternity test proved otherwise and he was forced to admit he had cheated on the reality star — again.

He has also previously been accused of neglecting Prince and not paying child support.

“I have two daughters, and their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter, and True is the second oldest,” the Cleveland Cavaliers center said in a Snapchat Story Thursday. “Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys.”

Advertisement

He wrote atop the selfie-style video, “A message to Dream & True.”

Critics were quick to call out Thompson, with one Reddit user posting, “Claiming another persons child as his daughter but has never seen one of his sons, oh Tristan.”

A second dissenter branded the athlete a “bum” and questioned, “What abt the son he never met? Funny how he can claim a child that is not even his, but doesn’t claim or see his own bio children.”

A third netizen remarked, “Ew what the f–k. go claim your son,” as another agreed Thompson was “claiming everybody’s child except his own.”

Advertisement

As for Khloé, 40, she confessed in a July 2023 episode of “The Kardashians” that she felt like a “third parent” to Dream, elaborating via Instagram, “My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

Chyna took the statement in stride, later telling “Entertainment Tonight” that it didn’t “worry” her.

“They’re so close, you know? Rob and Khloé. So of course Dream’s gonna be like [that] with True,” she explained, making sure to note that her kids are “really smart” and “have common sense.”

via: Page Six

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

‘Beyond The Gates’: Groundbreaking New CBS Soap Set For Black History Month Experience At Paley Museum

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Posts Apology to Kamala Harris and Praises Trump as He Returns to Social Media

By: Walker
NEWS

Ava Duvernay Reveals Why She Didn’t Want Kids Or Marriage

By: Walker
NEWS

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter After Waking Up to See His Shadow on Groundhog Day

By: Walker
NEWS

Trump Considers Pardon for Pras Michel, Fugee Convicted of Conspiracy and Corruption

By: Walker
NEWS

Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Luka Doncic from Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Trade

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Confirms Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 After Teasing Major Announcement Since Her Christmas Day Halftime Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B, SZA, Will Smith and More Join Taylor Swift as Grammy Presenters

By: Walker
NEWS

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Welcome Baby Via ‘Incredible’ Surrogate: ‘The Center of Our World’

By: Walker
NEWS

Rapper YFN Lucci Released from Prison After Serving Nearly 4 Years

By: Walker