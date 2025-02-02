Blac Chyna Rips Tristan Thompson for Calling Dream Kardashian His Daughter: ‘Stop All This Clout Chasing’

BY: Walker Published 49 minutes ago

Blac Chyna is reacting to comments that Tristan Thompson made about her daughter Dream on a recent social media post.

“Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian,” Chyna, 36, wrote in a scathing comment beneath Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post Friday.

“I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done,” she went on, urging Thompson, 33, to “stop all this clout chasing involving [her] daughter!”

Advertisement

According to the former stripper, she and Kardashian, 37, “have joint custody” of their 8-year-old and insisted the once-tumultuous exes “have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship.”

Chyna also shares son King, 12, with ex Tyga, who once dated Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner.

As for Thompson, he co-parents daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Khloé Kardashian, Rob’s older sister.

Advertisement

The NBA star is also dad to sons Prince, 8, whose mother is Jordan Craig, and Theo, 3, whom he conceived with Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Khloé.

Thompson notoriously denied he was Theo’s father until a paternity test proved otherwise and he was forced to admit he had cheated on the reality star — again.

He has also previously been accused of neglecting Prince and not paying child support.

“I have two daughters, and their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter, and True is the second oldest,” the Cleveland Cavaliers center said in a Snapchat Story Thursday. “Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys.”

Advertisement

He wrote atop the selfie-style video, “A message to Dream & True.”

Critics were quick to call out Thompson, with one Reddit user posting, “Claiming another persons child as his daughter but has never seen one of his sons, oh Tristan.”

A second dissenter branded the athlete a “bum” and questioned, “What abt the son he never met? Funny how he can claim a child that is not even his, but doesn’t claim or see his own bio children.”

A third netizen remarked, “Ew what the f–k. go claim your son,” as another agreed Thompson was “claiming everybody’s child except his own.”

Advertisement

As for Khloé, 40, she confessed in a July 2023 episode of “The Kardashians” that she felt like a “third parent” to Dream, elaborating via Instagram, “My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

Chyna took the statement in stride, later telling “Entertainment Tonight” that it didn’t “worry” her.

“They’re so close, you know? Rob and Khloé. So of course Dream’s gonna be like [that] with True,” she explained, making sure to note that her kids are “really smart” and “have common sense.”

via: Page Six

Advertisement