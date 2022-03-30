Blac Chyna: ‘I Had to Give Up’ 3 Cars Due to ‘No Support’ From Exes [Photos]

It was previously reported that Blac Chyna claimed that Rob Kardashian doesn’t pay child support. A source close to the situation stated that Chyna has not come back to ask for support since March 2019, when a judge ruled that neither party will pay.

Blac Chyna claimed on Twitter that she “had to give up” three of her cars because she allegedly receives “no support” from her exes.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” the model tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Single no support child support,” she wrote in a second tweet.

Despite her vehicular loss, Chyna tweeted that she is still “practicing gratitude.”

Chyna, 33, shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 5-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Seeing the tweets, a fan appeared to shade Chyna by alluding to Kardashian’s more-public efforts with Dream, writing, “When the other parent is actively in the child’s life taking the child on days and clothing feeding the child… is child support warranted?”

“No it’s not when the other parenting successful it’s called coparenting But Greedy parents try to get child support because they’re not doing nothing [rocket ship emoji],” Chyna responded.

Reps for Tyga and Kardashian didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

This is not the first time the Lashed salon owner has claimed that neither of her baby daddies are providing her with financial aid. In September 2020, Chyna actually bragged she was so successful that she did not even need their child support.

“My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she said on SiriusXM’s “Hip-Hop Nation” at the time. “So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”

Chyna and Kardashian, 35, settled their child support battle in March 2019. He had been paying her $20,000 per month but requested his payments be lowered because his financial situation had changed.

His request ultimately came through, as a judge ruled both Chyna and Kardashian should only be responsible for paying for their daughter’s needs. Chyna has not asked for child support since the ruling.

If true, even without an order in place one would think that both men would want to support their children.