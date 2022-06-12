Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen Boxing Match Ends in Draw, Both Say Call Was ‘Bullsh*t’ [Video]

Many people anticipated the boxing match between Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen. After all, the build-up to the fight was pretty entertaining. From them getting physical with each other during face-offs to Alysia dropping a diss track against Chyna just hours before the match, the two influencers had social media users yearning to see them go head-to-head.

via: Complex

Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen’s anticipated boxing match ended in a draw on Saturday night, and both fighters have deemed the call “bullshit.”

“Maybe they should check the scores again,” Chyna said after the fight, per TMZ. The celebrity boxing match found both amateur fighters throwing various haymakers, with Chyna at one point getting knocked to the floor by connecting shot from Magen. Neither party expressed interest in a rematch.

The match-up comes after Chyna lost a defamation suit against the Kardashian family last month.

Chyna filed the suit in 2017, which alleges the family “killed” her short-lived reality TV show Rob & Chyna. She sued for $40 million in lost earnings and $60 million in future earnings and claimed the Kardashians used their pop culture prestige to tarnish her image and get her show canceled. Chyna herself testified and spoke about her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian allegedly leaking her nude photos, and has since gone on to embroil him in a revenge porn lawsuit.

“At best, Chyna’s belated repudiation of the parties’ settlement agreement is a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour,” Rob’s attorney Melissa Lerner wrote in an affidavit obtained by Page Six. “At worst, it is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob’s preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense. Such outrageous conduct should not be counseled.”

During the boxing matches weigh-in, Magen poked fun at Chyna’s legal loss, saying “Hey, I’m not Kim Kardashian. I’m going to knock you both out!” Chyna lunged at the social media influencer as a result of the comments.

Check out a video from the fight below.

Blac Chyna & Alysia Magen’s fight ends in a draw! Y’all agree? (?:@youngpapi_kctv @celebrityboxing1)https://t.co/AxYR5KzQ3i pic.twitter.com/3F3JN7d32D — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 12, 2022