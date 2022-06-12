Rapper Roddy Ricch’s Gun Charges Dismissed After Gun Possession Arrest Arriving at NYC Governor’s Ball

Roddy was released from custody Sunday afternoon.

via: Daily News

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens for gun possession just hours before he was set to take the stage at Governor’s Ball—only to see the charges dismissed the next day.

Ricch, 23, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men were in a black 2020 Cadillac passing through a checkpoint in Citi Field, where the music festival was being held, about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when police stopped them and found a loaded firearm, NYPD officials said.

They found a Canik 9mm handgun with 9 bullets loaded into its high-capacity magazine under a passenger seat, officials said.

Ricch, of Los Angles, Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, and Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Figueroa was arraigned on the charges in Queens Criminal Court Sunday.

Ricch and Collins’ cases, however, were never docketed. A clerk at the courthouse Sunday said their charges were dismissed. The Queens District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Figueroa was riding in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac, according to the criminal complaint against him. “I am not ready to get out yet,” he told a security guard who asked him to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint. He then allegedly pulled the gun out of his waistband and hid it beneath the floor mat.

RIcch’s arrest forced the “25 million” rapper’s set at the Governor’s Ball had to be canceled.

Halsey was the top act Saturday night for the three-day festival that began Friday with a show headlined by Kid Cudi. Ricch was listed third on the bill Saturday among 20 performers.

Ricch, a Grammy-winning Atlantic Records artist, broke through in 2018 with the single “Die Young,” which so far has racked up more than 130 million views on YouTube.

He released his second studio album, “LIVE LIFE FAST” in December, a followup to his 2019 double-platinum debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” which spurred the smash song “The Box.”

Ricch performed with Post Malone on Saturday Night Live in May, four months after Ricch had to drop out of an appearance as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” due to COVID exposure.