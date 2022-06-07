Blac Chyna Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Violating California Law After He Revealed Settlement Info

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s legal battle is now entering round 2. After the model lost her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians, they are now going back and forth over her revenge porn case.

via: Radars Online

Blac Chyna’s lawyer has gone nuclear on Rob Kardashian after the reclusive reality star disclosed private information about their settlement talks before a deal was reached.

Lynne Ciani, the attorney representing the 34-year-old model, released a scathing statement in response to Rob’s recent move in court.

Rob filed a motion demanding a settlement Chyna allegedly agreed to behind closed doors be enforced. The two are battling it out in the lawsuit Chyna brought against her ex-fiancé.

She accused him of leaking explicit photos of her to his 9 million followers after their 2017 breakup. The case was scheduled for trial later this year, but Chyna and Rob have been attempting to hash out a deal to avoid going back to court.

Rob said Chyna agreed to drop her lawsuit if he helped her get a separate lawsuit dropped. The former couple were sued by Chyna’s former friend Pilot Jones over claims they outed him as gay.

In Pilot’s lawsuit, he also said Rob threatened to hire a hitman to kill him after a photo of Chyna kissing her friend leaked online. The case has been dragging on for years with the judge refusing to dismiss it.

Rob said he agreed to help Chyna get out of the Pilot lawsuit. However, he said she failed to follow through with her end of the deal to dismiss the case.

“Unfortunately, after the parties entered into the settlement agreement, in a complete reversal, Chyna and Ms. Ciani repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind,” his attorney alleged.

In the new statement, Chyna’s attorney Lynne accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of violating California law by even referencing their conversations.

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” Ciani said. “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Chyna was shut down in her lawsuit against Rob’s mother Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé & Kylie. A jury determined the reality stars did not interfere with Chyna’s E! contract by telling execs that she had attacked Rob during an incident in December 2016.

Chyna sued claiming the family spread false accusations that led to her show Rob & Chyna being cancelled. The suit sought over $100 million in damages but the jury awarded her nothing.

Unless the judge enforces the alleged settlement, Chyna and Rob will be back in court to face off once again.