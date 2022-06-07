Chaney Jones Erases Kanye West from Instagram Grid Amid Breakup Rumors

Kanye West has sparked rumors that he has split with girlfriend Chaney Jones after being spotted on a moveie date with a mystery woman.

via: Page Six

Prior to Tuesday, the First State Behavioral Health COO had numerous photos of her and West throughout their courtship on her grid, but they have since been deleted — or archived — amid gossip that the Yeezy designer has moved on with model Monica Corgan, whom he recently took to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Although there are no longer any pictures of Jones, 24, and West, 44, together, she is still following him — and he’s following his perhaps-former muse, too.

A source on West’s side tells Page Six exclusively that the rapper and Jones’ relationship became “choppy” after their trip to Tokyo in May but acknowledged West’s erratic behavior, telling us, “You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

Reps for West and Jones didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Throughout their time together, the “Through the Wire” performer gave Jones the classic West treatment, which included being gifted an extremely rare Hermès Birkin bag.

Page Six Style broke the news in March that West had purchased the $275,000 purse, which featured silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, from Privé Porter and had it delivered directly to her in Houston.

The Grammy winner and the model first sparked romance rumors in February, and she later confirmed their relationship by posting photos on social media from their “Date Night.” Their romance came after his whirlwind fling with “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox, which ended in February, shortly after he gave her and her friends Birkin bags.

There’s no doubt that West has been keeping himself distracted since he and Kim Kardashian were declared legally single in March as their divorce drags on, but only time will tell if Corgan will receive a Birkin.