Blac Chyna Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Attempting To Intimidate Her Into Dropping Lawsuit Against His Family

Blac Chyna continues to fight against Rob Kardashian in court. In legal documents, Chyna star accused her ex-fiance and his legal team of intimidating her to dismiss the lawsuit against his Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 33-year-old model is accusing her ex of attempting to intimidate her into dismissing her lawsuit against his family.

Rob & Chyna are currently fighting each other in dueling cases. His lawsuit accuses his baby mama of violently attacking him on December 14, 2016.

In court docs, Rob said he was living with his then-fiancé at his sister Kylie Jenner’s home. They got into a verbal argument which turned physical.

Rob claims Chyna lost it on him and tried to strangle him with an iPhone charging cord. He also claims to have been hurt when she struck him with a metal pole. She denies ever assaulting Rob and defends her actions as being “self-defense.”

Chyna is attempting to have the case dismissed before trial. In court, she asked the judge to unseal a report from the Department of Family And Child Services (DCFS) that she claims backs her up.

Chya says when Rob was questioned by DCFS agents he did not mention being abused. As Radar first reported, he is objecting to the report being unsealed.

In her response, she claims Rob has now filed a harassing motion which seeks to sanction her over the DCFS report battle. She promises to submit evidence that will “prove” Rob and his Lavely & Singer attorneys have “engaged in an abusive pattern of attempted intimidation against both Defendant and her attorney in an effort to force Defendant to drop her related, meritorious lawsuits against Plaintiff Rob Kardashian for Revenge Porn and against his mother, Kris Jenner, and three of his sisters.”

Chyna is referencing the lawsuit she filed against Rob, Kris, and his sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie. She accuses them of spreading false claims she abused Rob to E! executives. The mother to Rob’s only child accuses him of causing her show Rob & Chyna to be cancelled.

A judge has yet to rule on the DCFS report being unsealed.

