Lil Durk And India Royale Shut Down Split Rumors With PDA-Filled Pic

Much of the time, when a rapper is faced with internet theories regarding their personal life, they typically let the chatter roll on until it fades into internet oblivion. For Lil Durk, however, when people begin speculating about his girlfriend India Royale or the foundation of their relationship, he is quick to jump online to make sure the world knows that they are solid.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, October 21, the 29-year-old hip-hop star turned to Instagram to share a picture showing him and his partner kissing. “Y’all know damn well this s**t 4eva,” he simply penned.

The India Royale Beauty founder also posted the identical snap on her own page. She, however, offered a different caption as she wrote, “Play ‘Dangerously in Love’.” She and her fiance also laughed off the rumors during a recent Instagram Live.

The breakup rumors emerged after Royale and Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, were caught removing each other’s picture from Instagram. In addition, the rapper initially deactivated his Instagram account.

This was not the first time Royale and Durk were forced to set the record straight about their relationship status. In January 2020, the duo were rumored to have parted ways after getting caught unfollowing each other’s Instagram accounts and deleting their pictures together. The Chicago rapper then debunked the speculations, saying, “Don’t believe the rumors. All internet s**t don’t believe half of it.”

Earlier this month, the “Hellcats & Trackhawks” spitter revealed that he’s eager to marry his fiancee. Posting several images of him and his lady during a drive, he declared, “She asked me what I want for my birthday I told her a son and for us to get married.. @indiaroyale.” In response, the 26-year-old replied, “You can have whatever you like.”

Durk and Royale became an item in 2017. They later got engaged in 2018. Just one month after the proposal, the businesswoman gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Willow Banks.

