Blac Chyna Accused of Kicking a Woman and Breaking Her Phone [Video]

via: Daily Beast

Influencer and entertainer Blac Chyna, who first rose to fame after appearing as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for “Monster,” is under criminal investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman in a Los Angeles bar on Friday. In her report, Sequoya King accused Chyna of taking her iPhone, slamming it to the ground and kicking her in the stomach. Chyna, King said, thought people in the bar were surreptitiously taking photos of her and grew upset, accusing King of recording her; King denies she was doing so. In a video of the alleged altercation, a woman can be heard saying, “Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?” “She did,” a man says. “She felt big.” “No I did not,” another voice responds. Earlier this week, Chyna lost the $108 million defamation lawsuit she’d filed against the Kardashians in 2017. Chyna had alleged that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner spread lies that she’d violently assaulted Rob Kardashian, her former partner, in an effort to get Chyna’s reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, cancelled.