Birdman and Toni Braxton Cozy Up in New Selfie: 'Sending Sunday Kisses' [Photo]

Toni Braxton shocked the world when she confirmed her relationship with Cash Money Records co-founder and rapper Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, in 2017.

via: Complex

Over the weekend, the R&B icon took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself smooching up to the Cash Money Records co-founder, whom she’s reportedly been dating on and off since 2016. Although the couple have largely remained mum about their, Braxton’s post appears to show that the two are closer than ever. “Sending Sunday kisses,” she captioned the post.

The pair began dating in 2016 and the following year, Braxton, 56, confirmed that she and the rapper and business mogul, 54, had known each other for 17 years. “Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I’m a flowers girl, what can I say?” Braxton said on an episode of Braxton Family Values, per Essence. “He’s an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored.”

Birdman has made cameos on the WE tv reality television series, taking Braxton to his hometown of New Orleans and even being put in the hot seat by the singer’s now-late sister, Traci.

Birdman, née Bryan Christopher Williams, also appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2018, where he beamed that Braxton was “my love, my soldier, my life.”

“She’s my everything. She’s my life. I love her to death,” he continued.

From 2001 to 2013, Braxton was married to Mint Condition member Keri Lewis.