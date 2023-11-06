Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Each Got 5-Figure Bonus Ahead of Podcast Comeback

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly each received a $50,000 sign-on bonus ahead of their podcast launch.

via Page Six:

The former “GMA3” anchors, who recently announced their new show titled “Amy and T.J.,” are also expected to split the advertisement revenue 50/50 with iHeartPodcasts, the US Sun reported Monday.

Despite the comeback deal, an insider dubbed the podcast a “vanity project” after the pair was booted from their ABC morning show amid their bombshell affair.

The couple previously teased “nothing is off limits” on their podcast, which is set to launch Dec. 5, in a press release obtained by Page Six last week.

“‘Amy & T.J.’ is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines,” a statement read.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, also announced their latest project via Instagram.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore ,” they captioned a joint post.

A source told The Post in March that the duo had been turned down by several networks in a desperate attempt to get back on TV.

“If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?” a broadcasting expert said. “They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point.”

It’s been speculated that the pair will address their relationship on the upcoming podcast after losing their positions at “GMA3” in January.

Last month, Holmes settled his divorce from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, who he was married to for 12 years.

As for Robach, her divorce from actor Andrew Shue was “almost finalized” when news of her relationship with Holmes surfaced last year.

Robach and Holmes have recently become more open about sharing their romance with fans on social media.

They even went Instagram-official in August when they shared the same photo of their matching running shoes.

$50,000 feels a little…light, doesn’t it? Especially coming off of that ‘GMA’ salary.