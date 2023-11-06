Joe Budden Says Megan Thee Stallion “Absolutely Went Crazy” On “Cobra” [Video]

Joe Budden has praised Megan Thee Stallion‘s new single, “Cobra.”

via: HipHopDX

Budden has offered his opinion on nearly every Hip Hop-related topic under the sun since he arrived on the scene two decades ago. But rarely has he been as straightforwardly positive as he was when it came to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Cobra.”

Budden and his The Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts discussed the track on their latest episode, out Sunday (November 5). Joe loved the song’s beat so much that he attempted to call one of the track’s producers, Derrick Milano, while the show was taping.

Then he turned his attention to Meg’s lyrics. He said how much he admired her vulnerability on the song.

“This is who I want to hear. I want to hear from bitches that’s depressed,” he said. “I want to hear from bitches that’s sad about some shit — ‘Yeah, this pussy get poppin’, but I’m struggling inside.’ I think that’s where the best art comes from. It’s not gender-specific.”

“If you don’t like this, you hating. Case closed,” he continued.

Budden wound the segment down by talking about how the song was “a breath of fresh air,” before addressing the rapper directly.

“Meg, I ain’t gonna lie to you. You absolutely went crazy on this… And I hope you feel better. But not all the way better, because we need [music like] this. I hope your problems are rectified, but not, like, really soon.”

You can see the whole discussion beginning at the 45:47 mark below.