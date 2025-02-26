Birdman Appears to Nod Off Midway Through Hot Boys Show

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Birdman is trending after video shows him dozing off on stage during the Hot Boys reunion tour in North Carolina.

In Tuesday’s viral footage, the Cash Money mogul stands behind Turk before his head dips and remains motionless for over 15 seconds. The mogul seemed momentarily out of it until B.G. gave him a nudge, snapping him back just in time to brush it off with a laugh and keep the show going. Birdman hasn’t addressed the incident, but some fans worry his unusual behavior points to something more concerning. “Bro ain’t sleep he geeked,” one user remarked, while another urged, “Time to go ahead put the cup down unc. Do it for Ms Gladys.”

Birdman appears to fall asleep on stage during a performance, causing B.G. to have to check on him.

Birdman has reunited with Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys for a brief tour that launched in Tampa earlier this month. The Cash Money icons played Charlotte last weekend and will conclude the run this Friday in St. Louis. The group last shared the stage in November at Wayne’s LilWeezyana Fest in New Orleans, marking the Hot Boys’ first full reunion in over two decades. Mannie Fresh and Birdman, known as the Big Tymers, also joined the performance.

The Essence Festival months earlier was a different story.

Wayne didn’t appear until B.G. and Juvenile wrapped up their set with Mannie and Birdman, while Turk, citing “business” conflicts, was absent altogether. For twenty minutes, Wayne held the stage alone, his former bandmates, producer, and label boss notably absent. When they finally reappeared—minus Juvenile—it was for a single closing track, performed after Wayne had already exited. As he powered through his set, the Cash Money insignia vanished from the screens, swapped for Young Money’s branding. “I’m here on behalf of Young Money fucking Records,” he declared.

