Billie Eilish on Coming to Terms with Her Sexuality: ‘I Wanted My Face in a Vagina’ | lovebscott.com

Billie Eilish never planned to talk about her sexuality at great length, but now that it’s out there she’s letting it rip.

via: PinkNews

The “What Was I Made For” singer made headlines in December after a reporter asked the Grammy winning artist about her sexuality on the red carpet of a Variety Hitmakers event.

Eilish then slammed the headlines, singling out the reporter and asking them – and anyone else with questions on the topic – to “leave me alone”.

A few months later, and Eilish has continued to make sapphics across the globe very, very happy, by not only smooching TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell onstage, but also previewing a new song titled, “Lunch”.

The tune, which appears on Eilish’s upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, contains the lyrics:

“I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue/ Tastes like she might be the one, and I can never get enough, I could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving, not a crush/ So now she’s coming up the stairs, so I’m pulling up a chair, and I’m putting up my hair.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Ms. Billie Eilish explained that the song helped inspire her own reckoning with her sexuality.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish said.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina.

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Billie Eilish also spoke about the Instagram post that she decided to put up follow the headlines reporting on her sexuality.

“Who fucking cares?” she said, before explaining why the situation annoyed her. “The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.

“Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”