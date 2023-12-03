Billie Eilish Addresses Her Sexuality After She Says She Was 'Outed' on Red Carpet

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to call out ‘Variety’ for outing her on the red carpet during their Hitmakers event.

via ET:

The “Bad Guy” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share some snapshots from the event, and she thanked Variety for the honor presented — before calling them out for “outing” her before the event during their interview.

“Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” Eilish wrote in the caption — which was covered by a shot of her belt buckle, featuring the silhouettes of two women.

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please,” she continued. “literally who cares[?] stream ‘what was i made for'”

Eilish’s post comes a day after the event, where she spoke with Varietyahead of the show. The singer was asked about her November interview with the publication, in which she mentioned she was attracted to both men and women in the past.

When asked if she had intended to come out when she made those remarks, Eilish told the outlet, “No, I didn’t, but I kinda thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

Eilish explained that she didn’t really have any interest in formally announcing her sexuality in any capacity, “I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it.”

“I saw the article and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today. OK, cool,'” she added, referring to the November profile for Variety’s Power of Women cover story. “It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know.”

“Ooh, I’m nervous talking about it,” she added. “But no, I am for the girls… I’m still scared of them but I think they’re pretty.”

Eilish previously said in her Variety profile last month, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well.”

“I love them so much,” Eilish added. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The comments sparked speculation regarding her sexuality at the time, but the singer had not addressed her comments until Saturday’s red carpet.

See Billie’s post below.

