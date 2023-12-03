Florence Pugh Gets Hit In Face by Object Thrown During 'Dune: Part Two' Panel in Brazil

Florence Pugh got hit in the face after someone threw a random item at her during a Dune: Part Two panel in Brazil.

via Complex:

On Sunday, Pugh and her co-stars paid a visit to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to promote the upcoming film.

Video shows Pugh alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya, when out of nowhere, an item that appears to have been thrown from the audience hits her in the eye. She picked up the item as her castmates checked up on her and exited the stage.

What happened to couth? Throwing something at a person is NEVER okay.