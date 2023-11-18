Bill Cosby's Rep Responds After Joan Tarshis' Files Assault Lawsuit Against Comedian: 'When is it Going to Stop?'

A woman who says Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a young comedy writer more than 50 years ago is now suing the actor.

via: Radar Online

Cosby’s representative is speaking out after Joan Tarshis filed a lawsuit against the comedian, in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her twice in the ’70s. In an exclusive statement, Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells RadarOnline.com, “Diddy, L.A. Reid, Steven Tyler, and now they circle back to this. When is it going to stop?”

When asked about Tarshis, Wyatt said, “No comment.”

The famous men Wyatt listed have recently been sued for alleged sex crimes.

In the lawsuit, Tarshis claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby twice. In one instance, she allegedly woke up to feeling like she’d been vaginally and anally penetrated.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the actress and ex-comedy writer claimed she met Cosby when she was 19 and was invited to do a one-on-one writing lesson at the studio where they filmed The Cosby Show.

Tarshis claimed she wound up alone with Cosby in his private bungalow, which was located on the lot, and he allegedly gave her a drink. After she consumed it, Tarshis said she began to feel dizzy and passed out.

This is when Tarshis claimed the first alleged assault happened.

In the documents, the actress claimed when she woke up, she had to fight Cosby off of her — but he overpowered her. According to Tarshis, the comedian forced his penis into her mouth without her consent.

She claimed the second alleged incident happened in New York City about a year later.

Tarshis said she was reluctant to take him up on the invite but agreed to attend a music fair he was performing at. She claimed that she was given another drink while traveling with Cosby to the venue and lost consciousness.

Tarshis alleged that when she awoke, she was naked in bed with Cosby — and believed she had been vaginally and anally penetrated.

She’s seeking damages, claiming assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

The 86-year-old actor has been facing a mountain of lawsuits from several accusers since being released from prison in 2021 after his conviction for the sexual assault of Temple University executive Andrea Constand was overturned.

Sources told RadarOnline.com the Cosby’s civil suits are “never going to end” and have put the comedian and his wife, Camille Cosby, in “financial turmoil.”

Cosby’s rep recently gave his thoughts on the rape allegation against Diddy. As this outlet reported, R&B singer Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he raped her in 2018, forced her to engage in illicit acts with sex workers, and physically abused her throughout their decade-long relationship.

“Enough of this circus. @diddy is going to show everyone what’s right in this upside-down court. When the dust settles, he’ll be standing on the right side of history,” Wyatt wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Diddy has denied the allegations against him.