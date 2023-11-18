Zahara Jolie-Pitt Supported by Mom Angelina, Brothers Maddox and Pax at AKA Event

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College.

In photos shared on social media, the 18-year-old’s loved ones posed with several of her sorors at the event Thursday.

The “Maleficent” actress held her hands to her face as she was seemingly in awe of everything her oldest daughter with ex-husband Brad Pitt has accomplished at Spelman College.

Jolie also posed with “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters, who is also an AKA.

The luncheon came one day after Zahara introduced herself as one of the newest members of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In a video shared on social media, the college sophomore came forward from her line sisters to introduce herself to the crowd.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said while shaking her hair.

“Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven.”

Following her probate speech, fans noticed that she dropped the “Pitt” from her last name, seemingly as a diss to her father, Brad.

Angelina has been very supportive of her oldest daughter’s transition to college.

In August 2022, the “Girl, Interrupted” star, 48, dropped Zahara off at Spelman, a historically black college, to begin her collegiate education.

When asked how she felt about the milestone moment, Angelina admitted, “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so … hopefully I can hold it together.”

She added that she felt “so excited” to be the mother of a Spelman student.

And that October, the humanitarian came back to the Atlanta-based college to attend homecoming.

Brad, 59, and Angelina were married from 2014 to 2019.

Aside from Zahara, they share five other kids together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15.

The “Fight Club” actor did not seem to be present for Zahara’s recent college milestone.