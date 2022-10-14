Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy [Video]

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko gave fans a real show when they announced the gender of their unborn child on stage last night (Oct. 13) at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

As Aiko and Sean wrapped up a song together on stage, the rapper says over the mic, “L.A., make some noise.” Aiko chimes in, “Make some noise for our baby boy!” Sean then walks over to her, cradles her stomach and says, “Make some noise for our baby boy!!”

The crowd screamed with joy and approval while Sean finished the song.

In July 2022, the happy couple announced they were expecting.

JHENE BROUGHT OUT BIG SEAN??? pic.twitter.com/yxETGNkRs8 — s e b a s (@yoboysebass) October 14, 2022

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko announced they’re having a baby boy on stage last night. pic.twitter.com/tsy3ZInCED — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 14, 2022

Jhene Aiko & Big sean Reveal That They are Having A baby Boy #jheneaiko #BigSean pic.twitter.com/BZcgIqJKpG — Shaderoomed (@shaderoomed) October 14, 2022