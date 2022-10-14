‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72



Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has died at 72.

His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the news to Deadline.

via PopSugar:

The actor and comedian, best known for his iconic role as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, had been in poor health for the past two years. Reps for Coltrane did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR’s request for comment.

As the half-giant, half-wizard, Coltrane won the hearts of millions of fans who remember him as the kind-hearted and lovable groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. “[Robbie] brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world,” Wright told BBC. “For me, personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

In addition to his unforgettable role in the fantasy series, Coltrane was also well-known for his roles as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films “GoldenEye” (1995) and “The World Is Not Enough” (1999). From 1993-1996, he also appeared as Dr. Edward Fitz in a British crime drama series called “Cracker,” which won him three BAFTA awards, an achievement matched only by fellow “Harry Potter” alum Michael Gambon. Coltrane’s other memorable roles include “Nuns On The Run” (1990), “Mona Lisa” (1986), and “Ocean’s 12” (2004).

