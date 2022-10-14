Lanisha Cole and Nick Cannon’s Baby Girl Has Received ‘Disgusting’ Death Threats [Photo]

Baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born on Sept. 14, parents Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole announced on Instagram.

via: Page Six

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” Cole, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Some of you guys are disgusting.

“Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby,” the “Price Is Right” alum continued.

She and Cannon, 42, announced their baby girl’s arrival in September with black-and-white hospital pictures.

“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the “Masked Singer” judge captioned the social media upload. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

The “All That” alum went on to request that his followers “only rejoice” instead of “shaming or ridiculing” Cole and Onyx.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote, calling the gallerist “peaceful and non-confrontational.”

The “Wild ‘N Out” host concluded, “If you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”