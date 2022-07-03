Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Expecting Their First Child Together

The rumors were true!

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are expecting their first child together.

Congrats to Big Sean and Jhene Aiko on expecting their first child together. ?? pic.twitter.com/vWz2o6f75G — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 3, 2022

via ET:

The child will be the “I Don’t F**k With You” rapper’s first and the second for Aiko, who is already mom to 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, who she shares with singer, O’Ryan Browner, the brother of B2K’s Omarion.

TMZ broke the news after capturing photos of the longtime couple out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, with Aiko showing her baby bump.

It’s unclear how far along “The Worst” singer is in her pregnancy, as the couple have yet to publicly share the news.

The TWENTY88 singers first started dating in 2016 with Aiko telling DJ Khaled in a Feb. 2021 interview, that their romance was built on a foundation of friendship.

Congrats to them!