Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Are Reportedly Expecting a Child Together

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean might be welcoming a little bundle of joy in the near future.

According to reports, the Jhené is pregnant.

via Ace Showbiz:

The words about Jhene’s supposed pregnancy first surfaced on social media after a fan allegedly tweeted about their recent encounter with the couple. “I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant iktr Sean,” the fan tweeted, without giving photographic evidence of it.

Neither Jhene nor Big Sean has confirmed the pregnancy rumor. Should the news be true, this isn’t the first time she became pregnant with the “Bounce Back” hitmaker’s child. In his song “Deep Reverence” which was released in 2020 and featuring Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean revealed that she had been pregnant with their child, but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage.

While this would be their first child together, Jhene already has a teen daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with her ex, R&B singer O’Ryan. She gave birth to her daughter when she was 20 years old.

Jhene was also previously married to Oladipo “Dot da Genius” Omishore in 2016, but it didn’t last long. She filed for divorce in August of the same years and around the same time she was rumored to be dating Big Sean. They only confirmed their relationship in 2017 after her divorce was finalized.

In 2018, the two broke up, but remained close. After Jhene dropped her breakup ballad “Triggered” in 2019, she and Big Sean sparked reconciliation rumors. In 2020, they confirmed they are back together and have since remained strong.

As for Jhene’s last pictures, she has been sharing on Instagram photos from her performance at Hyde Park Summer Festival over the weekend. During the show, “The Worst” songstress wore an oversized yellow jacket with matching high-heeled boots, though it was quite warm that night.

If Jhene is with child, congrats!