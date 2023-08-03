Biden and Trump Tied in Hypothetical 2024 Rematch, Poll Finds

President Biden and former President Trump are tied in the polls, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

via: Politico

When asked who they would vote for between Biden as the Democratic nominee and Trump as the GOP’s, both saw 43 percent support among the surveyed registered voters. Trump saw slightly more support from his base than Biden, with 88 percent of registered Republicans selecting Trump versus 83 percent of Democrats choosing Biden. Independents favored Biden with 42 percent support over 37 percent for Trump.

The Democratic party has coalesced behind Biden and Trump is dominating in GOP primary polls, according to primary numbers from the same poll released Monday. The survey also found voters are not excited about their options, with 55 percent of respondents saying they view Trump either somewhat or very unfavorably, and 54 percent for Biden.

The poll, conducted between July 23 and July 27, sampled 1,329 registered voters.

Biden and the DNC reported raising $72 million in the second quarter of 2023. Trump’s joint fundraising committee earned $53.8 million in the first half of the year — but his camp spent $57 million in the same time period, according to POLITICO’s analysis.

Biden is making the economy a central tenant of his 2024 platform, going all out on “Bidenomics” messaging amid an economic boost. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly disapproved of Biden’s job performance, compared to 39 percent approving.

Trump, again running on his “America First” agenda, is currently embroiled in a series of criminal investigations, including an investigation into his bid to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.