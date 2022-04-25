Bhad Bhabie Shares Alleged Receipts on Making $50 Million on OnlyFans After Being Doubted: ‘Go Cry About It B*tch’

Bhad Bhabie is laughing all the way to the bank.

The ‘rapper’ responded to critics who doubted her recent claim of making $50 million on OnlyFans by sharing some alleged receipts.

via Complex:

Bhabie, who previously said she broke the platform’s record by making $1,092,762.63 in her first six hours on the site, took to social media on Monday to show off her earnings.

“Go cry about it bitch,” she captioned a photo, which purportedly shows that she has made nearly $53 million in gross revenue, with her net revenue ending up at around $43 million between April 2021 and April 2022.

Since then, Bhad Bhabie has used some of those earnings to snag herself a $6.1 million Florida mansion, with the 9,200-square-foot property located in Boca Raton. She launched her own label, Bhad Music, back in September of 2021, and said she was inspired by Kanye West to own her own masters.

“Signing a deal when you aren’t established, artists don’t really understand that labels get to approve you doing features and have basically total control on when and if your music comes out,” she said last year. “Not to mention they keep like 80% of all the money that comes in. It’s pretty fucked up. … I’m finally ready to put out music I want on my own terms.”

We’re not mad at the hustle.

