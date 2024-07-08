Bhad Bhabie Says Estranged Boyfriend Is 'Going to Get the Help He Needs' After Sharing Photos and Video of Alleged Abuse | lovebscott.com

Bhad Bhabie shared photos and video of physical abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of boyfriend Le Vaughn, with whom she shares a child.

She now says Le Vaughn is “going to get the help he needs.”

via Complex:

A brief clip presumably captured via a doorbell camera seemingly showed Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, being struck by her previously estranged boyfriend and forced to the ground. Bregoli also shared photos of a black eye.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!” the 21-year-old wrote in a Stories update. “Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.” In another update, she said that she and Vaughn “ain’t been together” since May.

In a follow-up message, seen below, Bregoli said that Vaughn is “going to get the help he needs” after she went public with the allegations.

“My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him,” Bregoli said. “It was for him to see what he does is wrong and [to] take accountability and make a real change.”

If you or anyone you know has been affected by domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Bhad Bhabie post abuse video and pictures of herself being attacked by her boyfriend and father to their daughter who is seeking child custody. pic.twitter.com/IQDrDGsK0L — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) July 8, 2024